RBI's draft code on governance: Pvt bank CEOs likely to get 15-year tenure

The tenure of chief executive officers (CEOs) of private banks — be they promoters or professionals — may be capped at 15 years. This could be part of the revisit of the central bank’s draft code on governance, to which banks have given their responses.

The other change on the cards is to make CEOs part of the risk management committee (RMC) and an invitee to audit committee (AC) meetings. The chairman’s presence on key committees may be decided by the board, based on the expertise of the incumbent. Having separate maximum tenures for promoter and ...