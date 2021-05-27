RBI's forex gains enabled it to give Rs 1-trillion dividend to govt

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed to repatriate nearly a trillion rupees in dividend to the government by booking hefty gains in transactions and by drastically cutting down provisions and other costs, said the regulator’s annual report on Thursday.

The report concerns nine months ended March 31, 2021 as the RBI changed its accounting year from July-June to April-March from 2020-21. The numbers are curtailed, but the amount of dividend paid of Rs 99,122 crore was 73.51 per cent higher than 2019-20's full year dividend of Rs 57,127.53 crore.

In the period under consideration, gains from " transactions" increased to Rs 50,629.18 crore, from Rs 29,993.22 crore a year ago, a rise of 68.8 per cent.





ALSO READ: Covid second wave triggers raft of growth forecast revisions: RBI report

An accounting change enabled the central bank to book gains from the sale of foreign currency against the historical weighted-average holding cost. However, purchase of foreign currencies is treated separately, and any fresh purchase contributes to the weighted-average cost.



ALSO READ: Economy not as hard hit as 1st wave, uncertainties remain: RBI Report

Even with nine months under consideration, the balance sheet of the RBI increased by 6.99 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2021, “mainly reflecting its liquidity and operations.”

Interestingly, while income for the year decreased by 10.96 per cent, the expenditure decreased by 63.10 per cent, enabling a higher dividend payout.

Most of the fall in expenditure was possible due to a sharp fall in provisions. The central bank’s provisions for 2020-21 (July-March) was Rs 20,710.1 crore, from Rs 73,615.00 crore in the full year 2019-20, a fall of 71.87 per cent.