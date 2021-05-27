RBI's forex gains enabled it to give Rs 1-trillion dividend to govt

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed to repatriate nearly a trillion rupees in dividend to the government by booking hefty gains in foreign exchange transactions and by drastically cutting down provisions and other costs, said the regulator’s annual report on Thursday.
The report concerns nine months ended March 31, 2021 as the RBI changed its accounting year from July-June to April-March from 2020-21. The numbers are curtailed, but the amount of dividend paid of Rs 99,122 crore was 73.51 per cent higher than 2019-20's full year dividend of Rs 57,127.53 crore.
In the period under consideration, gains from "foreign exchange transactions" increased to Rs 50,629.18 crore, from Rs 29,993.22 crore a year ago, a rise of 68.8 per cent.
ALSO READ: Covid second wave triggers raft of growth forecast revisions: RBI report
An accounting change enabled the central bank to book gains from the sale of foreign currency against the historical weighted-average holding cost. However, purchase of foreign currencies is treated separately, and any fresh purchase contributes to the weighted-average cost.
ALSO READ: Economy not as hard hit as 1st wave, uncertainties remain: RBI Report
Even with nine months under consideration, the balance sheet of the RBI increased by 6.99 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2021, “mainly reflecting its liquidity and foreign exchange operations.”
Interestingly, while income for the year decreased by 10.96 per cent, the expenditure decreased by 63.10 per cent, enabling a higher dividend payout.
Most of the fall in expenditure was possible due to a sharp fall in provisions. The central bank’s provisions for 2020-21 (July-March) was Rs 20,710.1 crore, from Rs 73,615.00 crore in the full year 2019-20, a fall of 71.87 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU