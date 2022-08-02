JUST IN
RBI's financial inclusion index rises; showing growth across all segments
West Bengal's share in small savings rises to highest since pandemic began
Retail assets securitisation volumes rise 113% to Rs 33,000 cr in Q1 FY23
HDFC raises benchmark lending rate, RPLR by 25 bps with effect from Aug 1
Future of fintechs is in lending-led players, not payments: Report
RBI gives payment aggregators another window till Sep to apply for licence
Digital payments record 29% annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data
Will UPI on credit cards take off?
PSU debt serviced by a state to be brought under its FRBM limit: Govt
Rs 14,820 crore tax demand raised under black money law, says govt
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Rupee jumps 53 paise to close at one-month high of 78.53 on FII inflows
Business Standard

RBI's March financial inclusion index shows growth in all segments

The index has risen to 56.4 in March 2022, against 53.9 as of March 2021

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Financial inclusion index

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Reserve Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial inclusion (FI) index, which was constructed to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country, has risen to 56.4 in March 2022, showing growth across all parameters. The index stood at 53.9 as of March 2021.

“The value of the FI Index for March 2022 stands at 56.4 vis-à-vis 53.9 in March 2021, with growth witnessed across all the sub-indices”, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FI index was conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators in August last year.

The FI-Index has been constructed without any ‘base year', and is published in July every year. The FI-Index comprises three broad parameters: access, with a weightage of 35 per cent; usage with 45 per cent weightage; and quality with 20 per cent weightage with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on a number of indicators.
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 23:55 IST

`
.