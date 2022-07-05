RBI slaps penalties on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank

The (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1 crore on and IndusInd Bank, respectively, for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

In case of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the found that the private lender failed to maintain margin on advances to stock brokers; credit (shadow reversal) the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transactions to the customers’ account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer; and credit eligible amount to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the period prescribed. This was found in a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank conducted by with reference to its financial positions as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

As for IndusInd Bank, the monetary penalty was imposed on it as it failed to adhere to customer due diligence procedure in the accounts opened using OTP based e-KYC, in non-face-to-face mode.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd.