RBI to again conduct special open-market operation on December 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct one more simultaneous bond purchase and sale in the secondary markets, which has come to be known as India’s version of operation twist. The RBI, in a notification, said it will purchase 10-year bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore, while simultaneously selling four bonds maturing in 2020 for up to the same amount.

It conducted such an operation on earlier this week on Monday, the next such open market operation (OMO) will happen on Monday. In that auction, the RBI bought its full quota of 10-year bonds, but sold just Rs 6,825 crore, in ...