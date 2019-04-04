RBI to frame new rules on recasting bad loans after SC scraps circular

With the striking down the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) February 12, 2018, circular, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the central bank would shortly come out with a revised circular for restructuring stressed assets.

Das said the apex court's order had not taken away any powers from the The powers were still vested with the regulator, he added, but they had to be exercised in a particular manner. The would issue a revised circular without "undue delay", he told reporters after announcing the

"We will exercise the powers which Parliament has given to us and see that the resolution is done fast," he said.

On Tuesday, a two-judge Bench of the comprising Justice Rohinton Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran had declared the February 12 circular as ultra vires. The banking regulator did not consult the government before issuing the circular, which drags a bunch of companies to the IBC, the court had said.





ALSO READ: Fitch retains India's credit rating at 'BBB-' with a 'stable outlook'

Under the stringent circular, had to recognise even one-day defaults and commence work for a resolution within 180 days to a stressed account. If they failed to cobble up a plan in 180 days, they had to send the account (Rs 2,000 crore and above) to bankruptcy courts.

Thirty-four power companies, which owe over Rs 2.2 trillion to banks, among other petitioners in the case, stand to benefit from the ruling as they will not be dragged to the NCLT now at a go but can negotiate debt restructuring with individual

"The RBI stands committed to maintain and enhance the momentum of resolution of stressed assets and adherence to credit discipline," he said.

Das explained that of the amended had been upheld by the SC but added that as per the statute, the RBI would have to exercise its powers "in respect of specific defaults by specific debtors".