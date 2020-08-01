JUST IN
June retail credit grows Rs 11,518 crore after shrinking for 2 months
Business Standard

RBI unlikely to cut repo rate in August policy meet, says SBI report

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RBI
The RBI is likely to leave repo rate unch­a­nged in the next policy review meeting and the Monetary Policy Committ­ee (MPC) may look for "unconventional policy measures" to ensure financial stability, said an SBI report. The MPC, headed by RBI Governor, is scheduled to meet for three days beginning August 4.
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 01:14 IST

