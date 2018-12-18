RBI vs exporters: Understanding the genesis and solution to the EDPMS issue

The Reserve Bank of India and the exporters are at loggerheads over the use of the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System online software.

What is the genesis of the problem and is there a resolution in sight? Subhomoy Bhattacharjee explains. What is the point of contention between the Reserve Bank of India on the one hand, and the exporters on the other? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to get tough with exporters that do not file details of their export consignments through the online software known as Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS). ...