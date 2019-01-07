Won't like banking system to be in a situation of loose money: RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not like the banking system to be in a situation of "loose money", Governor said on Monday after a meeting with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses.



The is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned but will not "throttle" their functioning, Das told reporters.





Highlights of what the governor said:

— As and when a decision on interim dividend is taken, will announce it.

— State of NPAs and health of public sector a major focus currently

— Have met private and PSU bankers on liquidity issue; RBI has announced extra Rs 10,000 cr of open market operations

— Some issues faced by MSMEs come in RBI's domain but most of them are under the govt