JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Heavens will not fall if there's minor fiscal slippage: Ficci president
Business Standard

Won't like banking system to be in a situation of loose money: RBI Governor

RBI will take steps if there's liquidity shortage, said Shaktikanta Das

Agencies/BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not like the banking system to be in a situation of "loose money", Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday after a meeting with representatives of small- and medium-sized businesses.

The RBI is also looking at new governance reforms for state-owned banks but will not "throttle" their functioning, Das told reporters.

ALSO READ: To bridge fiscal deficit, RBI likely to pay govt $5.8 bn interim dividend

Highlights of what the RBI governor said:

— As and when a decision on interim dividend is taken, RBI will announce it.

— State of NPAs and health of public sector banks a major focus currently

— Have met private and PSU bankers on liquidity issue; RBI has announced extra Rs 10,000 cr of open market operations

— Some issues faced by MSMEs come in RBI's domain but most of them are under the govt
First Published: Mon, January 07 2019. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements