Rebuilding confidence, quality, Kathpalia's key tasks at IndusInd Bank

The transition from a cabin to corner office for Sumant Kathpalia, the newly appointed managing director & chief executive officer of comes at a time when very few things are working in favour of the lender, especially asset quality and its stock price, which hit the lower circuit thrice during Tuesday’s opening trade. Though there was some recovery, the stock still closed with a loss of over seven per cent. Kathpalia may have hoped to be welcomed better by the bourses on his first day as IndusInd Bank’s new boss.

But, Tuesday’s stock reaction is also an indicator of the challenges ahead of him and probably the toughest faced by the bank in the past decade. At Rs 312.35 apiece, (IndusInd) trades at an eight-year low and at these levels, it also indicates that investor risk-aversion may be the highest for the stock. From that stand point, Kathpalia has two critical and urgent tasks cut out – revive investors’ confidence and stabilise asset quality.

To be fair, the outgoing MD & CEO Romesh Sobti who was at helm for over 12 years, tried to assuage these concerns. “But with every passing day and lockout gripping the country, one isn’t sure how much to accept these words from the management as positive guidance,” said an analyst from a domestic brokerage. Even last week Sobti reassured investors that the bank’s net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio would fall to less a per cent from 1.05 per cent seen in December quarter (Q3). However, under the circumstances, analysts say for at least three consecutive quarters under Kathpalia’s leadership, the bank needs to post good numbers both on growth and asset quality. This becomes imperative, if his agenda is to repair the bank’s image. “Resorting confidence is critical and the new management will have to rebuild the trust with investors,” says Kajal Gandhi of ICICI Securities. The Street turned cautious on IndusInd when for two successive quarters, its gross NPA ratio stayed unabated in the 2.18 - 2.19 per cent range. “Unless we see good numbers, it’s tough to think that net NPA ratio could fall to less than a per cent,” said another analyst. What also compounds problem, is sustainability of loan growth. At 20 per cent growth, Q3 was quite a forgettable quarter for the bank. “He (Kathpalia) is moving into the driver’s seat when the economic slowdown will entrench further,” says a senior executive of another private bank. “It will bite every sector of economy and put severe pressure on income and asset quality,” he feels.

The silver lining is that Kathpalia isn’t an outsider to the bank and hence, the ritual that most incumbent CEOs do – clean up the books, churn top-level management may not be the case with him. “So the probability of kitchen sink cleaning appears low,” says Gandhi. Therefore, she says what has already been identified as stress could only come under the hammer and no fresh worms could come out. While the bank's exposure to three stress accounts (Zee, Anil Ambani-Reliance, DHFL) declined to 0.47 per cent in Q3 from 1.1 per cent Q2, JP Morgan observes that its telecom and real estate sector exposure (9.2 per cent of loan book) remains concerning and potentially an overhang. New stress could also emerge from the microfinance and SME book, amidst the events taking shape in the economy.

The other favourable aspect is his leadership in consumer banking business (over half of bank’s retail loans). Under Sobti, the bank has realigned its book to equally account for retail and wholesale loans. Kathpalia’s task is to take this ‘retailisation’ story forward, which given his background appears to be a reasonable ask.

A similar rebalancing in liabilities, particularly deposits, also works to the bank’s advantage. Unlike peers, IndusInd has been able to retain a sizeable chunk of low-cost current account – savings account (CASA) deposits in the last two years and at 42.4 per cent in December quarter, it is placed in a sweet spot to tackle a moderate increase in cost of funds. “Increasing share of retail deposits is also going to test Kathpalia’s leadership,” says a banker. Whether IndusInd has strived to retain its retail depositors’ confidence amidst the YES Bank fiasco will soon be known.

At 5.73 per cent blended cost of capital and net interest margin at an all-time high of 4.15 per cent in Q3, thanks to its high-yielding retail (including microfinance) book, they could lend a helping hand to Kathpalia during tough times like now.

The new boss' ability to deliver on these fronts will be the critical piece to regain the Street’s confidence.