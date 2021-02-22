Relief for HDFC Bank as SAT stays Sebi directive on Rs 160 cr transfer

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted relief to by imposing a stay on an order issued by market regulator directing the lender to transfer over Rs 160 crore in the matter pertaining to BRH Wealth Kreators share pledging fiasco.

“We find that the appellant is one of the largest private sector bank and as per balance sheet it has assets of Rs 1,654,228 crore and therefore has sufficient financial strength and ability to furnish the amount as per the impugned order. It is not a case where the bank will run away or will become insolvent. We accordingly stay the effect and operation of the impugned order till further orders...” SAT said in an order.

The tribunal directed to give an undertaking to that it will abide by the result of the appeal and the directions given therein within four weeks from the date of the disposal of the appeal.

Last month, imposed a penalty of Rs one crore on for invoking securities pledged by BRH Wealth, allegedly in violation of an interim order. Further, the bank was also directed to transfer Rs 158 crore along with an interest of 7 per cent per annum from October 14,2019.

HDFC Bank had given a loan to BRH Wealth against shares. The broker had given a declaration that it was the absolute owner of the securities and they were not that of its clients.

However, BRH had indulged in several irregularities, which led to an interim order against it in October 2019. In March 2020, Sebi issued a show cause notice to HDFC Bank after it invoked shares pledged by BRH.

SAT observed that the interim order noted that certain securities were pledged by BRH to HDFC Bank but didn’t restrain the lender from encashing the pledged securities.

The tribunal, however, said whether the securities have been rightly invoked by HDFC Bank will require further consideration. SAT directed Sebi to filed its reply within three weeks and posted the matter to April 7 for final disposal.