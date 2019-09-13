Repo-linked loans: Home buyers to see higher outgo in initial years

Happy about getting a rate relief on home loans as soon as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the policy repo rate? Wait, first check with your bank if you are even eligible for the loan. Chances are that your eligibility has reduced by as much as a quarter.

The repo rate-linked home loan being offered by State Bank of India (SBI), the only bank to offer such a product so far, has brought down the eligibility criteria drastically for the initial years. Interestingly, assuming the interest rate remaining unchanged, the absolute monthly outgo falls as income rises. The outgo is the highest ...