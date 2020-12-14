Reserve Bank of India makes certain exceptions to current account norms

-
ALSO READ
RBI's curb on current account use may hit private banks in the short term
RBI temporarily postpones circular on current account till December 5
Exit was outcome of being truthful and ethical: Dhanalaxmi Bank's Gurbaxani
India posts current account surplus of $19.8 bn as trade deficit narrows
Current account surplus can't be celebrated: Former FM Chidambaram
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday made certain exceptions to its current account norms in terms of specific accounts mandated under various statutes and regulatory requirements.
The central bank had in its August monetary policy said no bank can open current account for a customer who has availed cash credit or overdraft facility from others in the banking system, and from now on, all transactions will now have to be routed through the cash credit, or overdraft account.
The norms were supposed to be operational from November 5, but the RBI had deferred it till December 15, pending some clarification and a section of frequently asked question.
Spelling out some of the exceptions, the RBI said on its statement that accounts for real estate projects for the purpose of maintaining 70 per cent of advance payments collected from the home buyers, can be maintained in separate banks.
Nodal or escrow accounts of payment aggregators/prepaid payment instrument issuers for specific activities as permitted under Payment and Settlement Systems Act, accounts for settlement of dues related to debit card/ATM card/credit card issuers/acquirers, accounts of White Label ATM Operators and their agents for sourcing of currency, and accounts permitted under FEMA will be allowed as exceptions.
Similarly, accounts for the purpose of initial public offering, or new fund offer, share buyback, dividend payment, issuance of commercial papers, allotment of debentures or gratuity have been exempted from the circular.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU