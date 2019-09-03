Reserve Bank panel suggests online trading portal for corporate loans

A (RBI)-appointed task force on secondary market loan on Tuesday suggested setting up an online portal for conducting auction and sales of such loans, while suggesting that a self-regulatory body should outline the modalities for such a market, including standardisation of documents.

The task force, headed by Canara Bank Chairman T N Manoharan, said regulations issued by various regulators should be amended to allow participation of non-banking entities such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds. The extant regulations applicable for securitisation and assignment of loans, asset reconstruction, foreign portfolio investment and external commercial borrowings should also be amended to facilitate loan sales. There should be a central loan contract registry, it suggested.

“An active secondary market for corporate loans may result in a productive and optimal deployment of capital by banks, which will have a consequential positive impact from a fiscal perspective for the government,” the task force said.

Banks would benefit from capital optimisation, liquidity management, and risk management, and will lead to additional credit creation at the economy-wide level. The principal benefit to the borrowers would be lower cost of capital, greater credit availability, and developing new relationships with bank and non-bank providers of capital.

“The development of a secondary loan market will also enable enhanced return opportunities for smaller banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, pension funds and hedge funds,” the task force said.

However, no such market exists in general, except for retail loans.

Principal factors that impeded development of this market are absence of a systematic loan sales platform, lack of standardisation in documentation and legal factors.

Additionally, there is a lack of active participants and lack of an effective price discovery mechanism, the task force found.

“All new corporate loans and the existing corporate loans due for refinancing or renewal should comply with the standardisation of documents norms. In consultation with Indian Banks Association (IBA), Industry Development Council (FIDC), the SRB may specify standardised documents for all such loans with a notified date from which these loans shall be compliant to new standards,” said the report.

