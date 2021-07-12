Restructured loans of non-bank financials to double by March: ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Debt cut strategies useful for borrowers but they come at a cost
Valuation of SBI, subsidiaries can be better: Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
RIL's revamp paves way for O2C stake sale, next leg of growth: Analysts
Global debt rises $32 trillion in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: Moody's
Private banks Q3 preview: Debt restructuring nos eyed; PAT may grow 20% YoY
-
The restructured loan books of non-bank financial entities are expected to double to 3.1-3.3 per cent by March 2022 from 1.6 per cent in March 2021 as the second wave of the pandemic hit borrowers.
The pandemic and the curbs imposed to contain its spread have affected the cash flow of borrowers and prolonged the recovery process, according rating agency ICRA. Non-bank financial entities cover finance companies and housing finance firms (HFCs).
In view of the pandemic stress, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed lenders to restructure their credit while maintaining the standard asset tag in FY21. In this, the RBI has included loans to small businesses, the key target segment for non-bank finance entities, and extended the MSME restructuring window to September 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU