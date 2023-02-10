Round table: Changes to Insurance Act a redefining moment, say experts

Against the backdrop of a slew of changes to the Insurance Act that have been proposed by the Ministry of Finance, and the steps taken by the insurance regulator to promote ease of doing business to achieve the goal of insurance for all by 2047, top honchos of non-life insurance companies, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhargav Dasgupta; HDFC Ergo General Insurance MD & CEO Ritesh Kumar; Reliance General Insurance Executive Director & CEO Rakesh Jain; and Future Generali India Insurance MD & CEO Anup Rau spoke to Tamal Bandopadhyay, Consulting Editor, Business Standard, in a panel discussion on the pros and the cons of the proposed changes. Edited excerpts: