Rs 1.5 trillion sanctioned by banks under MSME lending scheme so far

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The scheme was primarily aimed at the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), hit hard by lockdowns due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Almost three months down the line since its announcement, banks have sanctioned almost half of the money promised under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Public and private sector banks have sanctioned a bit over Rs 1.5 trillion as on August 18.

As much as Rs three trillion was promised to be lent under the scheme, fully guaranteed by the government.

The lenders have disbursed Rs 1.02 trillion to 2.37 million accounts. The scheme was primarily aimed at the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), hit hard by lockdowns due to the outbreak of Covid-19.


Source: 12 public sector banks and 24 private sector banks as revealed by the finance ministry (Aug 18)

Sanctioned -- number of accounts Disbursed-- number of accounts Sanctioned-- in Rs crore Disbursed in Rs crore
Public Sector Banks 3,356,943 2,032,047 76,044.44 56,483.41
Private Sector Banks 770,445 305,593 74,715.02 45,762.36
Total 4,127,488 2,337,640 150,759.45 102,245.77

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 13:15 IST

