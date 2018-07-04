Rs 800-900 bn needed to resolve large toxic loans, says PNB's Sunil Mehta

The resolution of banks’ big-ticket stressed assets, those above Rs 5 billion, would need funds worth Rs 800-900 billion from domestic and international investors. So believes Sunil Mehta, who chaired the panel which recently gave a report on resolution of stressed loans.

He told Business Standard that over a period of time, that much money would be required for resolution of these stressed loans, totalling Rs 3.1 trillion. Not insurmountable if raised over two years from a combination of domestic and global investors. "The panel has spoken to domestic and ...