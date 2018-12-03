Rupee ends 4-day winning run, drops 88p at 70.46 per dollar on oil price

The Monday snapped a four-day rising streak and dropped by 88 paise to close at 70.46 against the dollar, as oil prices rebounded and the US currency gained strength.

It was the biggest single-day loss in more than three months for the

Crude prices rebounded on Monday after Russian president Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to extend their agreement to limit production to arrest a slump in global prices.

Crude oil prices surged over 3.85 per cent to $61.75 per barrel in global markets. The opened lower at 69.87 and fell further to settle lower by 88 paise or 1.26 per cent, its biggest single-day loss in since August 13, at 70.46 per US The rupee had strengthened by 27 paise to close at a four-month high of 69.58 against the US currency Friday.

said the American currency gained strength after the US and China agreed to put off imposition of higher tariffs from January 1 while entering a 90-day period of talks to bring an end to the dispute.

"The rupee has declined on account of sharp rebound in the crude oil prices in the international Further India's GDP and data disappointed the Hence the rupee is under pressure," said Rushabh Maru, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in the September quarter as consumption demand moderated and farm sector displayed signs of weakness.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts the full-year target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore was breached at October-end mainly on account of lower revenue collections.

Maru said: "focus will now shift to the RBI and OPEC meetings. The RBI is likely to keep interest rate unchanged in the policy meeting. But its guidance will be important." Foreign funds invested Rs 293.12 crore on a net basis in the capital markets, provisional data showed Monday.

Equity benchmarks continued their rising streak for the sixth straight session Monday. The 30-share gauge ended with a marginal gain of 47 points at 36,241. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty edged up by 7 points to 10,883.75.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/ at 70.0280 and for rupee/euro at 79.5887. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 89.5005 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 61.69.