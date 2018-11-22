Rupee nears 3-month high of 70.69 as brent crude falls to $63.25 a barrel

Tracking the slump in oil prices, the recovered sharply on Thursday and triggered a stop-loss cutting in the month-end currency futures segment. The benchmark fell to $63.25 a barrel, from more than $86.30 in October.

The fall in saves the government the effort of nursing a wide fiscal deficit while inflation remains under control, letting the (RBI) exercise a pause in its policy rates.

The opened at 71.12 a dollar and closed at a near three-month high of 70.69. The above 1 per cent intra-day movement was sharpest among major Asian currencies. The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday.





ALSO READ: Rupee rises for 7th day, closes at 70.69 vs dollar as crude prices soften

The dollar index, which measures the dollar’s strength against major global currencies, fell 0.21 per cent to 96.51.

Meanwhile, the yield on the domestic 10-year bonds also fell 8 basis points and closed at 7.71 per cent. Bond prices and yield move in opposite directions.

The remains the worst performing currency in the region on a year-to-date basis. It has, however, gained 4.056 per cent in a month —second only to the Indonesian rupiyah.

The rupee has strengthened of late and gained more than 3 per cent over the past seven sessions. According to currency dealers, Thursday’s movement was largely on account of illiquidity, as many foreign investors were off, ahead of the long weekend.



ALSO READ: US inflated Indian cotton subsidy by measuring in Rupee: India to tell WTO

However, the movement did take domestic investors and some foreign banks by surprise, which scampered to cut their long dollar positions in the futures market. Traders incurred significant losses in the futures segment after stop-loss levels got triggered.

The was not seen buying dollars to fill up its reserves, but currency dealers expect the to enter the market next week if the rupee stays at current levels.

Major oil producing nations will meet in Vienna on December 6 to decide on production levels. Some cut in oil production is expected, and if substantial — say 1.6-2.0 million barrels — it should negatively impact the rupee. The expectation for now is a reduction of 1.0-1.4 million barrels per day.

In the interim, the RBI’s purchase of dollars may keep the rupee under pressure.

“The buying may not allow the rupee to appreciate, while the OPEC meeting may put pressure on the rupee. So, there could be a depreciation bias,” said a senior currency dealer with a foreign bank.

For now, dealers are seeing the rupee to be at 70.5-71.0 a dollar as these levels are attractive for the to build up its lost reserves.

The RBI’s forex reserves were at $426 billion in mid-April, but fell to $393 billion as on November 9.