JUST IN

Hawkish Fedspeak keeps dollar king, yen slumps to 20-year low
Euro boosted by Macron lead in French election, dollar near two-year highs
Rupee gains 14 paise to 75.79 against US dollar in early trade
Macron lead in French election lends a hand to the euro ahead of ECB
Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn to $606.475 bn, steepest fall in a week
Rupee surges 23 paise to 75.80 against US dollar post RBI policy decision
Rupee surges 19 paise to end at 75.55 against US dollar
Euro weighed down by talk of fresh sanctions against Russia
Rising dollar strength drags down India's foreign reserve
Dollar edges higher ahead of payrolls, resumes climb versus yen
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

New business premiums of life insurance companies jump 37% in March

Business Standard

Rupee slips for third session in a row; oil near $113 a barrel

The rupee also weakened as hawkish Fed officials and dovish ECB continued to push the bond yields higher.

Topics
Indian rupee

PTI & Bloomberg 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated for the third straight session to close 10 paise lower at 76.29 against the dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the greenback overseas, coupled with foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 76.41 against the American currency, and shuttled between a high of 76.20 and a low of 76.43. It settled at 76.29, down 10 paise over its previous close of 76.19. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 100.70.

The rupee also weakened as hawkish Fed officials and dovish ECB continued to push the bond yields higher. The benchmark 10-year bond yield traded down to 7.15 per cent after earlier rising to a high of 7.26 per cent.

Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said the rupee weighed was weighed down by the rising crude prices and bond yields.

Oil prices rose on Monday as the shut down of Libya’s biggest oil field in an already under-supplied market overshadowed signals that China’s lockdowns are weighing on its economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose above $113 a barrel for the first time since late March. West Texas Intermediate traded around $108. Global markets face further interruptions to oil supplies after demonstrations against Libya’s PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah shut down Sharara, the country’s biggest oil field.
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, April 19 2022. 00:25 IST

`
.