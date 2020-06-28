S&P rating action won't impact Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance much: Experts

Global rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P’s) rating action against Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance is unlikely to have material impact on the two financiers as the overseas borrowing quotient constitutes only a nominal portion in their liability mix. However, experts said it could have some sentimental impact in the domestic markets.

With a notch downgrade by S&P, international issuer ratings of Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance now stand BB+, which is junk or non-investment grade. The latter indicates higher risk of potential defaults. The rationale for the rating action is ...