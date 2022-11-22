JUST IN
ICICI Bank launches dollar bond, deposit-linked loan for NRIs at GIFT City
HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get RBI approval for rupee trade with Russia
Rise in Indian corporate lending to locals signals new investment cycle
Govt appoints 10 executive directors to public sector banks for 3 years
Outward remittances under liberalised remittance scheme jump 50% in H1
Banks increase EBLRs by 190 bps in tandem with RBI's repo rate hike
Punjab & Sind Bank eyes Rs 1,100 crore profit amid bad loans resolution
Rate hikes will help Indian banks post healthy profits in FY23: S&P
Axis Bank launches 7th edition of knowledge summit 'Evolve' for MSMEs
Bank strike deferred by AIBEA after meeting with labour commissioner
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Forex below $500 bn would force RBI to hike aggressively: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard

S-P upgrades Axis Bank's long term issuer rating from 'BB+' to 'BBB-'

The upgrade reflects Indian private lender's good asset quality and expectation that the bank will maintain it over the next one to two years

Topics
S&P | Axis Bank | S&P global Ratings

Abhijit Lele 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Global rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has upgraded Axis Bank's long term issuer rating from "BB+" to "BBB-" reflecting adequate financial strength.

The upgrade reflects the Indian private lender's good asset quality and expectation that the bank will maintain it over the next one to two years. The lender is now in the investment grade category.

The stable outlook on Axis Bank reflects the view that the bank will maintain its strong market position in India's banking sector over the next two years.

Axis Bank should be able to maintain its good asset quality, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions in India and the bank's well-developed risk management system, S&P said in a statement on Tuesday.

India's robust economic growth should support creditworthiness. The lender's weak loans comprising non-performing loans and standard restructured loans could decline to 2.5-3 per cent by end-March 2023, from 3.7 per cent as of March 31, 2022.

Bank's COVID restructured loans have also fallen to 0.4 per cent of total loans as of end-September 2022, from 0.6 per cent as of December 31, 2021. Credit costs could likely stay below 1 per cent while asset quality risks remain contained, the agency said.

Capacity to absorb higher inflation & interest rates impact

The small and mid-size enterprise sector and low-income households are vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation. However, in the base case, Axis Bank can manage risks from moderate interest-rate hikes. The bank's ample provisioning and capital buffers can help absorb a moderate rise in credit stress, S&P said.

The bank's tighter risk management should also support credit quality. Axis Bank's asset quality is likely to stay better than the Indian banking sector's average and comparable to that of similar rated international peers over the next two years. This follows gradual improvements in recent years with a resolution and recovery of legacy weak loans.

The bank's capitalisation should stay comfortable, notwithstanding an expected decline from the acquisition of Citigroup Inc.'s retail portfolio in India. Steady growth in Axis Bank's retail deposit base as well as good access to capital markets should support its funding profile.

An upgrade of Axis Bank is unlikely over the next one to two years as this will need an improvement in it's financial profile and the sovereign credit rating on India, S&P added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S&P

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.