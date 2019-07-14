S R Batliboi & Co resigns as statutory auditor for IndusInd Bank

Chartered accountancy firm S R Batliboi & Co has resigned as statutory auditor of the private sector lender has appointed Haribhakti & Co as statutory auditor for the financial year 2019-20, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.

In June, RBI banned audit firm & Co, member of global auditing firm EY, for one year from auditing bank books, after the central bank found lapses in the books certified okay by the company. In a filing with BSE, the bank said: “We wish to inform that S R Batliboi & Co tendered their resignation as statutory auditor of the bank with effect from July 10.”

The bank said the RBI, under Enforcement Action Framework, had decided not to approve S R Batliboi & Co for carrying out statutory audit assignments in commercial starting from April 1.

The said intimation (about resignation) had inadvertently remained to be informed to the stock exchanges on July 10. The central bank had found huge divergence in bad debt reported by for 2015-16, particularly in the case of Axis Bank and YES Bank. Both books were audited by Viren Mehta, partner at Batliboi.