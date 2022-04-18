SBI, Axis Bank raise their MCLR by 10, 5 basis points respectively

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors, with effect from April 15, 2022, in a sign that the rate cycle has turned.

is a benchmark interest rate, which is the minimum rate at which are allowed to lend.

Earlier, the state-owned had also raised its by 5 basis points, with effect from April 12. Private sector lender has also hiked its by 5 basis points across tenures, with effect from April 18.