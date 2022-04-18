JUST IN

SBI, Axis Bank raise their MCLR by 10, 5 basis points respectively
HDFC Bank shifts tack to focus on wholesale loans, plans branch expansion
HDFC Bank Q4 net up 23% to Rs 10,055 crore due to lower provisions
9 private banks on account aggregator system, 5 public sector banks in line
IDBI Bank seeks shareholders' nod for 10-fold hike in MD & CEO salary
What are on-device wallet for small UPI transactions?
Listed commercial banks likely to report 77% rise in Q4 net profit
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
False allegations against officials in Lonavala FIR: Kotak Mahindra Bank
Moody's maintains 'stable' outlook for Indian banks on recovering economy
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

HDFC Bank shifts tack to focus on wholesale loans, plans branch expansion

Business Standard

SBI, Axis Bank raise their MCLR by 10, 5 basis points respectively

Earlier, the state-owned Bank of Baroda had also raised its MCLR by 5 basis points, with effect from April 12

Topics
sbi | Axis Bank | MCLR

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
state bank of india, sbi, banks, bank branch

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors, with effect from April 15, 2022, in a sign that the rate cycle has turned.

MCLR is a benchmark interest rate, which is the minimum rate at which banks are allowed to lend.

Earlier, the state-owned Bank of Baroda had also raised its MCLR by 5 basis points, with effect from April 12. Private sector lender Axis Bank has also hiked its MCLR by 5 basis points across tenures, with effect from April 18.

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Mon, April 18 2022. 11:50 IST

`
.