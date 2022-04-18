SBI, Axis Bank raise their MCLR by 10, 5 basis points respectively

-
ALSO READ
What are BPLR and MCLR, and how do they impact your home loan rates?
Bank of Baroda shares trade weak ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect
SBI, Bank of Baroda to report Q3 results on Saturday; here's what to expect
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
Analysts see up to 41% upside in SBI, BoB; credit growth to be key driver
-
The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors, with effect from April 15, 2022, in a sign that the rate cycle has turned.
MCLR is a benchmark interest rate, which is the minimum rate at which banks are allowed to lend.
Earlier, the state-owned Bank of Baroda had also raised its MCLR by 5 basis points, with effect from April 12. Private sector lender Axis Bank has also hiked its MCLR by 5 basis points across tenures, with effect from April 18.