SBI Card, IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday launched a co-branded card on platform for secure and fast transactions.

"The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential for credit cards catering exclusively to the needs of such travellers," said State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

"With the launch of this flagship product onto the indigenous network, a wider audience will be able to avail of the strong value proposition," he said.

Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the card offers travellers on Indian railways savings proposition on their travel besides benefits on retail, dining and entertainment besides transaction fee waivers.

Cardholders of SBI Card on platform receive upto 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC bookings made at website. The card also offers one per cent transaction fee waiver and 350 bonus reward points upon card activation.

Reward points accumulated on the card can be redeemed against free tickets on website.

The card is equipped with near field communication technology which enables customers to tap their cards at a secure reader for convenient, secure and faster transactions, SBI Card said in a statement.

