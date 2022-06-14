SBI hikes interest rates on retail term deposits, bulk term deposits

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has hiked the interest rates on retail term deposits by 15 – 20 basis points on some tenors, with effect from June 14. Simultaneously, it has also hiked interest rates on bulk term deposits by 50 – 75 basis points (bps) on certain tenors.

According to the lender’s website, the interest rate on retail term deposits (below Rs 2 crore) of 211 days to less than 1-year tenor has been increased by 20 bps to 4.60 per cent as against 4.40 per cent earlier. Similarly, interest rates on retail term deposits of 1-year to less than 2-year tenor has been hiked by 20 bps to 5.30 per cent, and 2 years to less than 3-year tenor has been hiked by 15 bps to 5.35 per cent.



For bulk deposits (Rs 2 crore and above), the lender has hiked interest rate in the 7 days to 45-day tenor, 46 days to 179 days’ tenor by 50 bps to 3.50 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. Similarly, interest rate on 180 days to 210 days’ tenor, 211 days to less than 1-year tenor, and 1 year to less than 2 years’ tenor has been hiked by 75 bps to 4.25 per cent, 4.50 per cent, and 4.75 per cent, respectively.

The hike in deposit rates follows the rate action by Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) in the June monetary policy, wherein benchmark policy rate was increased by another 50 bps to 4.90 per cent. Earlier, the six-member rate setting body had increased the repo rate by 40 bps in a surprise off-cycle meeting to 4.40 per cent.

The lender had in early May increased interest rate on its bulk term deposits (Rs 2 crore and above) by 40 – 90 basis points, just after the MPC hiked repo rate by 40 bps.

While lenders have been quick to pass on the increased rate to the borrowers as much of the loans are linked to an external benchmark, the transmission on the liabilities side has been rather slow.

Commenting on the deposit rate hike, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said, “Normally the transmission takes time. We just announced the rate hike one month ago. It will take about two to three months for transmission. We do expect rate hikes to be transmitted to the liabilities side, viz. deposits. The bank deposit rates are going up. In any case when there is credit offtake, need to mobilise greater resources by way of offering higher deposit rates to savers.”