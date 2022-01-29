SBI keeps revised recruitment rules for pregnant women in abeyance

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI rebounds 5% from low post Q1 results; market-cap crosses Rs 4-trillion
SBI Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to Rs 7,627 cr, asset quality improves
-
Amid public outrage, State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has decided to put in abeyance its revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates, wherein it had said women over 3 months pregnant are “temporarily unfit” for service.
The revised recruitment instructions from SBI had drawn criticism from several quarters.
“In view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter," SBI said in a statement. SBI has always been proactive towards the care and empowerment of its women employees who now constitute around 25 per cent of our workforce, the country's largest public lender said.
In a circular, the bank had earlier said, if the woman is pregnant for more than three months, her candidature will be considered temporarily unfit and she will be allowed to join within four months after delivery of child. These instructions were part of SBI's recent exercise of reviewing the various fitness standards for recruitment in the bank, including norms for pregnant women candidates.
The revised guidelines were intended to provide clarity on various health parameters where instructions were not clear or were very old. In some sections of the media, the revision in norms in this regard has been interpreted as discriminatory against women, the bank said.
Currently, the norm is pregnant women of up to 6 months were allowed to join the bank, subject to certain conditions.
The Delhi Commission of Women had taken cognisance of the SBI circular and had issued a notice to the bank to withdraw the “anti-women” rule. Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Council of Women, in her letter to the Chairman of SBI had written that the “action of the bank appears to be discriminatory and illegal as it is contrary to maternity benefits provided under The Code of Social Security, 2020”. Further, she wrote, it discriminates on the basis of sex, which is against the fundamental rights provided under the Constitution of India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU