SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the April-June quarter of FY22, beating street estimates. In the first quarter, the lender’s net profit stood at Rs 6,504 crore compared to Rs 4,189.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Bloomberg analysts had estimated a net profit of Rs 5,389 crore in the reporting period.

Net interest income of the lender rose 3.74 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,368 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 26,642 crore in Q1FY21. The net interest margin of the lender stood at 3.15 per cent, up basis points (bps) sequentially.

Loan loss provisions of the lender in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 5,030 crore, down 46 per cent from the same period last year. However, it has increased its standard assets provisions substantially to Rs 1,578 crore from Rs 282 crore a year ago. Also, other provisions of the lender increased to Rs 2,928 crore from Rs 1,568 crore.

As far as asset quality is concerned, the lender saw its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) go up 34 bps sequentially to 5.32 per cent and the net NPAs moved up by 27 bps to 1.77 per cent.

Slippages during the quarter have come down sequentially to Rs 15,666 crore from Rs 21,934 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). The lender has said of the Rs 15,666 crore of slippages, a significant amount has been pulled back in July.

The bank has approved restructuring requests to the tune of Rs 5,246 crore so far under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) August 6 circular and a further Rs 2,056 crore worth of restructuring requests have been approved under RBI’s May 5 circular.

Advances of the lender grew by 5.64 per cent on a YoY basis Rs 25.23 trillion at the end of the June quarter, mainly driven by retail, agri, and SME advances.