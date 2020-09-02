SBI moots VRS for employees who don't get promoted; will seek govt nod

The country's largest bank, the State Bank of India, has mooted a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) that gives an option to employees who do not get promoted beyond a certain level to move out.

executives said the framework (scheme) is developed and would be discussed with the government, its majority shareholder. But they refused to elaborate on details.

"This is a pyramid organisation. People who do not get to move beyond a certain level need to have option to move out. A certain respectful exit is required for them. The bank is not going to push employee to take VRS," official said.

After the Covid-19 outbreak, many employees with co-morbidities and other disorder had indicated they would prefer to stay home and avoid venturing out. Some weren't inclined to move from one city to another. Such employees have expressed desire for such scheme, the official said.

ALSO READ: Old SBI hand Dinesh Khara faces new challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic

The another driver behind such an offer was the plan to reduce the average age of the organisation. That would help in renewal when people move up ladder faster and fresh talent is absorbed, the official said.

Meanwhile, the All India State Bank Officer’s Association, in a communication to the chief development officer said the development was sudden and unwarranted, and had come as a shocker to the staff.

This VRS has been introduced keeping the Officers’ Federation completely in the dark, the association claimed. The scheme would have far reaching ramifications on the industrial relations climate of the bank and a lasting impact on the officers’ community.

Protesting against the move, the union said VRS proposal comes at a time when the entire country is in the throes of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, and amid multifarious challenges faced by the Bank.