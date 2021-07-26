SBI top-deck recast: Mishra is new HR head, Rana Singh is strategy chief

-
ALSO READ
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
SBI to report Q3 results today; here are the five things you need to track
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
-
The country's largest lender State Bank of India has made new appointments in key functions of Human resources, strategy and Information technology. Om Prakash Mishra is now designated as Deputy managing director (Human Resources-HR). Mishra would also function as Corporate Development Officer (CDO).
Prior to becoming the DMD, Mishra was Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI Hyderabad Circle. He served at various positions in different locations, including as Regional Manager at Regional Business Office, the bank said in a statement.
Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh is the new DMD (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer. He was earlier DMD (HR) and CDO. He has served the bank as CGM at SBI Chandigarh Circle as well. He was also heading SBI's operations in Germany as CEO of the Frankfurt Branch.
Ravindra Pandey, who was serving as DMD (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer, is now DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, Pandey is leading the entire IT Ecosystem including the running of SBI’s Core Banking System, Digital Channels as well as 400+ applications. He has extensive experience in Digital Transformation, Digital Banking, Payment Solutions, Retail, Corporate and International Banking.
Pandey has a key task of future proofing SBI by implementing emerging technologies like AI, ML, Analytics, Robotics, Blockchain etc, SBI added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU