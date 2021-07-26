SBI top-deck recast: Mishra is new HR head, Rana Singh is strategy chief

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has made new appointments in key functions of Human resources, strategy and Information technology. Om Prakash Mishra is now designated as Deputy managing director (Human Resources-HR). Mishra would also function as Corporate Development Officer (CDO).

Prior to becoming the DMD, Mishra was Chief General Manager (CGM) of Hyderabad Circle. He served at various positions in different locations, including as Regional Manager at Regional Business Office, the bank said in a statement.

Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh is the new DMD (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer. He was earlier DMD (HR) and CDO. He has served the bank as CGM at Chandigarh Circle as well. He was also heading SBI's operations in Germany as CEO of the Frankfurt Branch.

Ravindra Pandey, who was serving as DMD (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer, is now DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, Pandey is leading the entire IT Ecosystem including the running of SBI’s Core Banking System, Digital Channels as well as 400+ applications. He has extensive experience in Digital Transformation, Digital Banking, Payment Solutions, Retail, Corporate and International Banking.

Pandey has a key task of future proofing by implementing emerging technologies like AI, ML, Analytics, Robotics, Blockchain etc, SBI added.