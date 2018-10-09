SBI triples target for purchase of good-quality asset portfolio from NBFCs

-
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday said it had tripled its target for purchase of loan portfolio from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and was looking for opportunities both in priority and non-priority sectors.
According to the bank’s internal assessment, there may be an opportunity to buy additional portfolio in range of Rs 200 billion to Rs 300 billion, SBI said in a statement.
SBI, which had initially planned for a growth of Rs 150 billion through portfolio purchase during the current year, believes there is a good opportunity to expand its loan portfolio at attractive rates.
