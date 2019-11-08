JUST IN
Resolution of bad assets: RBI set to recast inter-creditor agreement
Business Standard

SBICAP Ventures spots 12 stuck housing projects in first funding round

Most of the stalled projects are in eight large cities and 60 per cent of them are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and National Capital Region

Abhijit Lele & Anup Roy 

SBICAP Ventures has shortlisted about 12 stalled housing projects with an investment of Rs 100-200 crore to provide last-mile funding under a special window. Work on forming and registering an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun.

At the same time, SBICAP Ventures, which will work as investment manager for the fund, has scanned housing projects that are either delayed or stuck. Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and chief executive, SBI Capital Markets (parent of SBICAP Ventures), said while about 12 projects had been ...

First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 01:19 IST

