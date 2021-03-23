Loan moratorium: SC ruling clears overhang for banks, sets path for action

Post the Supreme Court's judgment in the loan moratorium case where it refused to grant additional relief on the extension of moratorium period and vacated the earlier order of standstill on asset classification, banking stocks rallied.

The was up 1.73 per cent, and all its constituents were in the green, barring one.

The optimism stems from the apparent fact that a major overhang for the sector has been cleared. Analysts believe it will lead to more transparent financials, and importantly, allow lenders to initiate loan recovery from defaulting customers.

The apex court said that will not charge any interest on interest or penal interest for the moratorium period. If any amount has been recovered, it has to be refunded or adjusted in the next instalment of borrower's loan account. Through this, it expanded the relief to all borrowers. Earlier, the central government had provided compensation through with respect to interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore.

As per ICRA estimates, the compounded interest for six months of moratorium across all lenders is Rs 13,500 crore - Rs 14,000 crore. Excluding the relief for loans upto Rs 2 crore (estimated cost Rs 6,500 crore), the additional relief of Rs 7,000 crore – Rs 7,500 crore will need to be provided to borrowers.

While this provides clarity on possible financial impact for lenders (should government not foot the bill), and NBFCs now get more flexibility.



For one, lenders can now initiate recovery proceedings, which so far was not possible as there was a standstill on asset classification protecting stressed accounts from slipping into NPAs. Besides, for investors, the ruling will lead to more transparency.

Since the order on standstill of classification has been vacated, it is estimated that banks' gross non-performing assets (NPAs) will be higher by Rs 1.3 trillion or 1.2 per cent (of total loans) and net NPAs would be higher by Rs 1 trillion or 1 per cent, according to ICRA.

“Reported gross NPAs of the banking system is estimated to be 7 per cent as of December 31, 2020. These would have clocked 100 bps higher at 8 per cent, if the NPA standstill had not been announced by the Supreme Court earlier,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings. Standstill on recognition of NPAs had tied the hand of lenders and consequently impacted the credit discipline of borrowers, Sitaraman adds.

Analysts say investors should now look at proforma NPAs as real NPAs. Their net NPA estimates suggest roughly Rs 30,000 crore can be attributed to private banks and rest from public sector banks.

Industry experts said, the difference between gross and net NPAs is almost Rs 30,000 crore. So, banks have provided around Rs 30,000 crore. Hence, the provision cost which was expected to come upon the lenders due to likely higher NPAs has been provided to some extent. Nevertheless, for the remaining, too, the burden seems manageable.

The RBI has already provided a dispensation and deferred the regulatory capital ratios to October 1, 2021. So, banks have to recognise the stress, provide for it, which will deplete their capital to some extent.

The impact for NBFCs though is expected to be relatively lower.

“From the provisioning standpoint, companies that are following IndAS accounting, in any case, had to take provisions. The NBFCs, housing companies were making provisions adequately. Therefore for them, there is no impact at all,” explains Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO, HDFC Limited.

As of December, of Rs 8 trillion proforma gross NPAs in the banking system, public sector banks alone (8 PSBs) account for over Rs 6 trillion, whereas the balance 14 private banks reported proforma gross NPAs at over Rs 2 trillion, said a CARE Rating report.

Amongst all scheduled commercial banks, State Bank of India (SBI) alone reported highest proforma gross NPA at over Rs 16,000 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank. Among private banks, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank accounted for the highest proforma gross NPAs, the report said.

Analysts say, while the ruling to refund/adjust the compound interest may dent the banks’ earnings in the short-term, the long-term growth outlook remains intact.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities, said, “Against expectations, the banks will now have to factor in the interest (re)payment to borrowers. The only thing that will now be tracked is build-up in NPAs which, so far, had been postponed.”

While banks have been setting aside proforma NPAs, we need to see if the actual build-up is less or more than that. The clarity in this regard is expected only by Q1'FY22, he said. On the upside, the uncertainty with regards to the interest payments, moratorium extension, and asset quality overhang has been put to rest.

“There is likely to be a short-term overhang on the banking space due to the ruling to waive-off interest on interest. This compound interest was an extra source of income for banks, which will now be refunded/adjusted over the next couple of quarters,” said Gaurang Shah, senior vice president, Geojit Financial Services. That said, there has been a significant recovery in their earnings which may cushion the overall impact. We suggest investors hold the stocks as the overall outlook remains positive on the sector, said Shah.