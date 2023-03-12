JUST IN
Little impact of SVB failure seen on macro-economy, say govt officials
SVB fallout impact: Govts across globe stepping in to look for solution
Banks, financial sector unlikely to be rattled by SVB collapse: Analysts
After BoB, Bank of Maharashtra cuts home loan rate effective March 13
Lenders to miss March-end deadline to resolve key insolvency cases
FDIC, US Fed discuss fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail
Bank of Baroda plans to divest 49% stake in credit card subsidiary
SBV with Massachusetts branches seized by FDIC as depositors pull cash
ICICI Bank given time till Sept 2024 to pare stake in ICICI Lombard
Bank credit grows 15.5% YoY in Feb 24 fortnight to Rs 134.5 trillion
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
SVB fallout impact: Govts across globe stepping in to look for solution
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Little impact of SVB failure seen on macro-economy, say govt officials

Startup sector may be face liquidity issues; exposure of Indian banks to SVB yet to be ascertained

Topics
Banks | US Treasuries | finance

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

SVB, Silicon valley bank
Photo: Bloomberg

The implosion of California-based lender Silicon Valley Bank should not have any lasting macro-economic ripple effect on India, except perhaps impacting liquidity of the startup sector, which is already in the midst of a funding winter, government officials and independent economists say.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banks

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.