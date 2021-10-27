SFBs a proven success, emerged stronger after note ban and Covid: Industry

The Banks (SFB) have emerged stronger after weathering demonetisation and Covid crisis, proving the model's success and are on their way to making it big.

This was the conclusion on the fourth day of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit where the country’s top SFB chiefs brainstormed the future of SFBs, along with the lessons from the covid crisis. The topic of the discussion was “SFBs: Can they make it big?”

“Can India afford SFBs not becoming big?” asked Alok Misra, CEO and director of Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

If India has to grow to a $5 trillion economy, the credit growth must be 25 per cent every year. However, in traditional banks, “growth has been stagnant and dragged by legacy,” Misra said. Therefore, the bulk of the credit growth has to be shouldered by SFBs and non-banking financial companies.

“Like everyone else, I was a sceptic. After five years, my scepticism has disappeared, and I am very bullish on it,” said Misra, while endorsing the SFBs good corporate governance practices, as well as focusing towards inclusiveness, customer-centric approach and digitisation which are driving people to these banks.

The heads of the SFBs were confident to make it big in the future, and as former deputy governor R. Gandhi predicted in his keynote address, many of them wanted to turn into financial conglomerates, focused on a varied mix of niche products.

“For us, becoming big is not the most important feature, that will naturally happen. But we want to be the best in class in terms of customer service, governance and digitisation. The market is very large indeed,” said Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana SFB.

The covid pandemic indeed, tested the resilience of the sector the most. In real-time stress tests, the SFBs found their capital was more than adequate, according to R Baskar Babu, co-founder and CEO of Suryoday SFB.

“Covid has given us double or triple black swan shock. But in our stress tests, we found we have more capital than we needed. The digital acceleration, however, would have not happened if not for covid. Because of the crisis, digitisation advanced three-four years,” said Babu.

“The crisis proved our resilience. Compared to private sector banks that got licenses in the 70s and 80s, all of us now survive on an individual basis. Having gone through two crises is a remarkable achievement,” said Samit Ghosh, founder of Ujjivan SFB.

“Obviously, there will be high credit costs, which we will have to manage. But we are well capitalised,” said Ghosh.

It took 18 months for Ujjivan to recover from the demonetisation impact. The possibility of a third wave led by the festival season, though, is an uncertainty factor for the sector, he said.

The SFBs chiefs were also forthcoming in discussing their expectations from the regulator.

PN Vasudevan, founder and MD of Equitas SFB, said the regulator should not hold the same yardstick for SFBs that it uses for universal banks.

"In many places, the regulations for SFBs are tighter than banks, in other areas the regulations are as strict as banks. This is as if we are punished," said Vasudevan.

"The regulator and our association must have a very serious, free and fair, guard down discussions on issues," said Vasudevan.

For example, in the case of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) schemes like Udyami Mitra, the SFBs have to register the beneficiaries for loans and cede them aadhar, whereas NBFCs do not have any such obligations.

"After five years there should be a review and we need to discuss what kind of regulatory framework is needed," said Vasudevan.

The regulator must also give some leeway to SFBs in terms of restructured loans. If a covid impacted stressed borrower asks for fresh loans later on, what should the SFBs do?, asked Kanwal.

"Getting government deposits would be a great idea if we are into financial inclusion," Kanwal said.

Rajeev Yadav, MD and CEO of Fincare SFB said initially there was a fear that moratorium would hit the SFBs hard, "but it played out very well."

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme targeted towards the MSME sector could have encompassed agriculture borrowers too, felt Yadav. During Covid times, the SFBs had to discriminate between two sets of borrowers even as both were under stress.

"There could have been a special programme for April to June EMI as well. We needed to do some MFI tuning to meet the needs of agri and non-agri customers," said Yadav.

The SFBs also acknowledged the rapid emergence of fintech companies. They said the ideal should be to collaborate with them, and not take them as outright competitors.

"The fintech revolution is not just about customer experience but also about the product. Buy now and pay later is not only a service, but it is also a product," said Yadav.

" Banks across the world are the lousiest users of technology. Fintechs are our serious threat. The solution really lies in doing tie-ups, and trying to become more and more agile," said Ghosh.

Collaboration with fintech is fine, but "it is important to remember that we are not reduced to being a back-office," Vasudevan said.