Shift towards digital banking is going to be permanent: SBI Chairman

-
ALSO READ
Over 16.34 bn digital transactions registered in April-Aug: Sanjay Dhotre
India's digital payment transactions jump 23% in last 30 days: Report
30 days into coronavirus lockdown: Impact on digital payment transactions
UPI volumes at new high; digital transactions almost at pre-Covid levels
Digital payments see good growth in Jul; UPI transactions up 11% to 1.49 bn
-
State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Wednesday said the number of consumers moving away from branch level transactions and adopting digital modes is increasing, and this change is going to be permanent.
He said currently only seven out of 100 transactions are taking place at SBI branches as against 20 out of 100 transactions three years ago.
"Progressively, we are seeing that there has been a shift away from branches and even from ATMs. The number of transactions on ATMs have come down from 55 to 29 per 100. On the other hand, the digital transactions, which are on mobile and internet banking, have gone to 55 out of 100 transactions," Kumar said at the Global Business Summit.
"This shift is permanent and is going to remain. People are experiencing the convenience of digital and mobile banking," he added.
However, physical branches will remain as visibility helps.
"The necessity for physical will remain. The size and the shape of the branches will change. And now, any new branch we are opening, it is branded as a digital branch," Kumar said.
The bank is redesigning and renaming all its branches as Yono branches or digital branches.
Kumar said the bank is able to offer many pre-approved loans using data analytics.
"Bank's digital lending book is growing. Whether pandemic or Saturday or Sunday, that business remains unaffected. We are moving to a scenario where based on the data analytics, and eventually for the new-to-bank customers, using the big data, banks will be able to offer instantly the loan products and that is a big benefit," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU