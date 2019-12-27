SFBs slow in MUDRA credit offtake in Odisha, extend just 2% of total loans

(SFBs) have proved to be slow starters in disbursement of credit under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.

Data collated by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) in Odisha shows SFBs have opened 34,116 accounts under MUDRA (as on September 30, 2019) and have disbursed Rs 135.83 crore of loans. But the share in overall disbursements is only 2.04 per cent.

Odisha has seen credit disbursement of Rs 6,492.03 crore under MUDRA from 1.67 million accounts. Private sector lenders have eclipsed all in performance under MUDRA. With 840,429 accounts, the private have disbursed Rs 2552.61 crore, contributing 39.32 per cent to total disbursements.

Next to private sector lenders, Micro Institutions (MFIs) and Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs) combined have disbursed Rs 2146.89 crore, accounting for 33.07 per cent share in total credit offtake under the programme.

Under MUDRA programme, public sector banks have advanced Rs 1500.22 crore, grabbing 23,11 per cent share.

At the end of September, banks had achieved 52.61 per cent of the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for 2019-20. In agriculture credit, the credit offtake is dismal as only 38.13 per cent of the envisaged target of Rs 41320 croe has been achieved. By contrast, credit disbursement to the MSMEs (micro, small & medium enterprises) is staggering with banks accomplishing 94.14 per cent of the target for this fiscal year. The total credit target for FY20 is pegged at Rs 75,611.97 crore.