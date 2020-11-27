Small lenders to pay the price as RBI writes off debt of Lakshmi Vilas Bank

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank failed and this time India is getting a rescue right
Rating agencies upbeat on cash-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger with DBS
Three messages from the Lakshmi Vilas Bank deal
LVB a strategic asset, must not be handed over 'free of cost': Promoter
Lakshmi Vilas Bank to operate branches as DBS Bank India from Friday
-
India’s smaller banks will likely face higher funding costs and reduced investor appetite for their bonds just as non-performing loans spread, after the central bank moved to write off debt of an ailing lender.
The Reserve Bank of India on late Thursday said Rs 3.18 billion ($43 million) of Tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will be fully written down as DBS Group Holdings Ltd. acquires the lender. The announcement comes as a surprise after the RBI-appointed administrator said last week DBS would take over all obligations, including bonds.
“Financing costs may inch up and the appetite shall be lower especially for the lower-rated private and small finance banks,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head at JM Financial Products Ltd. “Such lenders will have to rely more on equity raise as investors shall be a bit more skeptical to take risk now.”
Weakening demand for bank bonds will add to pressure on lenders already saddled with one of the world’s worst bad debt piles. Banks also need to boost their capital in anticipation of more soured loans as the fallout of the pandemic batters businesses.
© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU