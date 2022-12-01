JUST IN
RBI conditional approval to Carlyle, Advent's stake buy in YES Bank
SoftBank plans to sell 5% stake in PB Fintech via block deal: Report

The block deal on Friday could be at a base price of 440 rupees per share, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet. PB Fintech's shares closed at 461 rupees on Thursday

Topics
SoftBank | Softbank Group | Policybazaar

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Softbank

SoftBank Group plans to sell a 5% stake in India's PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, through a block deal, local media channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The block deal on Friday could be at a base price of 440 rupees per share, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet. PB Fintech's shares closed at 461 rupees on Thursday.

SoftBank declined to comment, while PB Fintech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank owns a more than 10% stake in PB Fintech through two of its units, according to exchange data.

One of the units, SVF India Holdings, will likely sell the shares, the CNBC-TV18 tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 19:43 IST

