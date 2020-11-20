South Indian Bank to acquire 6.67% stake in IBBIC Pvt Ltd for Rs 5 lakh

The has become one of the initial subscribers to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of IBBIC Private Limited (IBBIC) for a cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier on Friday, Axis Bank also announced that it will acquire a 6.67 per cent stake in IBBIC for Rs 5 lakh.

The Limited will hold 6.67 per cent shareholding in IBBIC through acquisition of 50,000 equity shares with face value Rs 10 each.

IBBIC is proposed to be incorporated as a financial technology company with the objective of providing a platform for exploring, building and implementing distributed ledger technology solutions for the financial services sector.