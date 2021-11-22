Spandana Sphoorty names Bharat Financial Inclusion's Shalabh Saxena MD-CEO

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty Financial delays Q2 results due to flux in management
Rating agency ICRA places Spandana Sphoorty Financial's bond under watch
Spandana Sphoorty Financial hits 52-week low, falls 11% in one week
Microfinance sector stares at sequentially challenging year: India Ratings
30-day overdues in microfinance loans may double to reach 14-16%: Crisil
-
Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty has appointed Shalabh Saxena as the new managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company. This comes after the exit of Padmaja Reddy as the CEO, who was also the founder of the company. Saxena is currently the MD&CEO of Bharat Financial Inclusion.
In a statement to the exchanges, the company said, Ashish Damani has been appointed as the President and chief financial officer of the company. Incidentally, Damani is also from Bharat Financial Inclusion and is currently serving as the CFO. Further, Abanti Mitra, who has been an independent director on the board of the company since 2011, has been appointed as the non-executive chairperson of the board with immediate effect. Outgoing Chairman, Mr. Deepak Vaidya, will continue to serve on the Board as an independent director.
After Reddy’s exit, a management committee was managing the day-to-day functions of the microfinance lender. In a statement, the company said, “Spandana continues to perform strongly under the experienced leadership of its chief business officer Amit Biswal, chief risk officer Sharmila Kunguma and company secretary Ramesh Periasamy”. The company has also hired independent third-party firms Alvarez & Marsal, PwC, and CAM to provide support and conduct special review exercises during the leadership transition.
It has also said that the management committee is also in the processing of addressing gaps in the transition of services from the previous MD. The statement said, prior to her resignation Reddy had transferred the company’s IT systems to a new IT vendor and outsourced its management to that vendor. While there has been no meaningful impact on the day-to-day business operations of the company, to ensure a smooth transition and business continuity, the company is taking steps to engage with this new vendor appropriately and has also made good progress on creating a parallel IT environment.
Further, the company has said, its board was made aware of some concerns relating to certain gold loan branches of its subsidiary Criss Financial. “The matter relates to its branches with a combined portfolio of less than 1 per cent of Spandana’s consolidated AUM, and therefore would not have a material financial impact on the company”, said the statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU