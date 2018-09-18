Staff need not worry about redundancies after merger of banks: BoB chief

With the government announcing the merger of Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, BoB Managing Director and Chief Executive P S Jayakumar told Abhijit Lele jobs will not be threatened owing to the development. Edited excerpts: What message do you have for the employees on the merger? The boards will have to approve the proposal.

My message to employees is “keep doing what you are doing”. Will there not be any redundancy? There are a large number of employees retiring every month. That is a serious issue, so employees need not worry about ...