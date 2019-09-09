State Bank of India cuts MCLR By 10 bps effective September 10

-
ALSO READ
SBI's new loan, deposit pricing system takes effect: 5 key points
SBI's new interest rate plan brings more transparency but is more volatile
SBI slashes benchmark lending rates by 15 bps after rate cut by RBI
SBI's new rules to come into effect from May 1: Key things to know
SBI slashes deposit rates on various tenors, cut to be effective from Aug 1
-
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday reduced the MCLR and interest rates on time deposits across all maturities.
The state-run lender, which is the country's largest bank, announced a reduction in the MCLR by 10 basis points (BPS), effective September 10.
SBI also cut retail term-deposit rates by 20-25 bps and cut bulk term-deposit rates by 10-20 bps, according to ET Now.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU