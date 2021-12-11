State Bank of India raises Rs 3,974 crore capital through AT1 bonds

-
ALSO READ
ICRA upgrades tier I, II bonds of Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank
Canara Bank to raise Rs 3,400 cr in capital via Additional Tier-I bonds
PNB plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr through additional AT1 bonds
Canara Bank Q2 net triples to Rs 1,333 cr on surge in non-interest income
SBI to raise up to Rs 14,000 cr via AT1 bonds to boost capital adequacy
-
State Bank of India (SBI) has raised about Rs 3,974-crore capital through additional tier 1 bonds (AT1 bonds). The coupon for the AT1 bonds was fixed at 7.55 per cent, cheaper by 17-basis points over the last issuance in September 2021.
Bond dealers said the response to SBI’s offering was good. While the indicative size was Rs 4,000 crore, the issue received bids over Rs 6,000 crore. It opted for Rs 3,974 crore with a coupon of 7.55 per cent.
In September 2021, the bank had issued AT1 bonds for Rs 4,000 crore at 7.72 per cent. There have been rating upgrades for AT1 bonds in the third quarter, helping it to raise funds at cheaper rates (lower coupon rate) in fresh issues of bonds, dealers said.
There is increasing interest in the instruments (AT1 bonds) of public sector banks as the bad loan situation has become better, recoveries have improved and prospects of further stress look less.
In November 2021, Canara Bank raised Rs 1,500 crore through ATI bonds. The bank received a total bid amount of Rs 4,699 crore, out of which issuance of Rs 1,500 crore was accepted at a coupon rate of 8.05 per cent.
Union Bank is likely to hit the market next week with AT1 bond issue of Rs 1,500 crore.
AT1 bonds are perpetual debt instruments that banks are allowed to raise under the Basel III capital framework. They form a part of tier I capital for banks. SBI’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.35 per cent with tier 1 of 11.02 per cent at the end of September 2021.
CRISIL Ratings has assigned ‘AA+/Stable’ rating to SBI’s Rs 4,000 crore tier-I bonds (under Basel III).
The ratings continue to centrally factor in the dominant market position of the SBI group in the Indian banking industry, its strong resource profile and adequate capitalisation. These bonds would replace SBI’s existing AT1 instruments, which are maturing over the period.
The ratings also factor in the continued strong support that the bank is likely to receive from its majority owner, Government of India, both on an ongoing basis and in the event of distress. These strengths are partially offset by the modest asset quality of the group.
Under the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory norms for AT 1 bonds, the issuing bank has full discretion over coupon payments at all times on these instruments. Therefore, a bank may not pay a coupon if it does not have sufficient distributable reserves to service the coupon on AT 1 bonds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU