State Bank of India to invest up to Rs 1,760 crore in YES Bank's FPO

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank crisis: Paying loan? Shift ECS mandate to a nationalised bank
PSBs report sharp rise in deposits thanks to YES Bank, Franklin fiasco
Question marks remain over YES Bank rescue
Covid-19 outbreak, YES Bank rescue make small banks vulnerable: Moody's
Best of BS Opinion: YES Bank fallout, Data Protection Bill, and more
-
The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has got board approval to invest a maximum of Rs 1,760 in private lender YES Bank’s follow-on public offer (FPO). SBI already holds 48.21 per cent in the private lender after it invested more than Rs 6,000 crore to rescue it.
YES Bank got its board’s approval to raise Rs 15,000 crore via FPO to shore up its capital base. As of March quarter, the private lender had a CET-1 ratio of 6.3 per cent and Tier-1 ratio of 6.5 per cent, both of which are below the regulatory requirement.
In March this year, after the Reserve Bank of India dismissed the erstwhile board and management of the bank, a clutch of private sector banks and SBI, along with mortgage lender HDFC, rescued the bank by pumping in Rs 10,000 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU