Still in the tunnel: Most global banks yet to regain pre-crisis health

A majority of global banks are yet to get back to their pre-crisis health levels. Not only has growth over the past decade been slower than in the same time-frame before the global financial crisis, but most banks have not regained their levels of profitability.

More than 60 per cent of them still do not generate their cost of equity. Are mergers and acquisitions (M&As) around the corner? According to the McKinsey Global Banking Annual Review 2019, with systemic risk in banking largely mitigated through capital and liquidity build-ups since the global financial crisis (and fragmented ...