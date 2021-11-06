Subsidiary disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent: IndusInd

-
ALSO READ
Microfinance sector stares at sequentially challenging year: India Ratings
Microfinance institutions using AI, machine learning to disburse more loans
Microfinancing lessons from a mandi that govt-run Mudra seems to have lost
30-day overdues in microfinance loans may double to reach 14-16%: Crisil
Street signs: Index inclusion setback for REITs, Paras IPO in demand & more
-
A subsidiary of Indusind Bank disbursed nearly 84,000 loans without customer consent in May 2021 due to a technical glitch, said the private lender on Saturday.
An independent review will fix process lapse or accounting failure at Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), the bank’s microfinance arm. Customer consent was not recorded at the time of loan disbursement but the bank’s field staff highlighted the miss within two days and the glitch was rectified immediately, Indusind Bank said in a statement.
Of the total such loans, only 26,073 clients were active with the loan outstanding at Rs.34 crore, which is 0.12 per cent of the September-end portfolio. The Bank carries necessary provision against his portfolio. The Standard Operating Procedure has since been revised to make biometric authorization compulsory.
The Bank will immediately take corrective action as appropriate if there is any need. There is a strong risk management and control framework in place, both within the Bank and at BFIL.
The Bank said it follows a conservative provisioning approach and there is no change in the credit cost estimates, including that in its micro-finance business.
It said 82 per cent of the BFIL serviced customers are in rural and deep rural India where the access to banking services is limited. This glitch was aggravated owing to operational issues arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and containment zones.
All loans disbursed by BFIL are through biometric authorisation of customers (except when the glitch happened). In October 2021, nearly 100 per cent of the loan disbursements were in the bank accounts of the customers, as in pre-Covid time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU