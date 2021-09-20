Sundaram Finance to create awareness on govt schemes like MSME Samadhaan

-
-
Sundaram Finance, a leading NBFC in the country, and MSME Development Institute in Chennai have joined hands to create awareness on government schemes such as MSME Samadhaan and Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme(CLCSS).
The schemes were launched to resolve the delayed-payment challenge for micro and small industries and for their technology upgradation. Under MSME Samadhaan, a portal for delayed payment has been created for empowering micro and small entrepreneurs across the country to directly register their cases relating to delayed payments.
CLCSS provides an upfront capital subsidy of 15 per cent (on institutional finance of upto Rs 1 crore availed by the MSEs) for induction of well-established and improved technology in the specified 51 sub-sectors/products approved.
These two schemes will be the highlight of the monthly webinar series jointly organised by MSME Development Institute, GoI, Chennai and Sundaram Finance on September 21, 2021 between 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Being part of the 'MSME - Need to know information series,’ this webinar presents a platform for educating the MSMEs on various schemes launched by the government. The schemes are presented in small capsules month-on-month. As the Udyam portal is also launched by the government to streamline the registration of MSMEs, officials will provide an insightful presentation on the steps in registering with Udyam portal which will further facilitate the MSMEs of availing various benefits under Udyam, the company said.
