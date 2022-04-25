JUST IN

Suryoday SFB partners Kyndryl to drive digital, IT transformation

Collaboration will enable Suryoday Bank to provide enhanced security, availability, and manageability for core IT and banking applications

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Suryoday Bank will partner Kyndryl to drive its technology transformation program, improve operational efficiency, and increase digital banking adoption among its customers as part of a five-year transformation deal.

Kyndryl will provide advisory and implementation services to the bank to deploy and support a new core banking system and integrate with digital channels to deliver an agile banking platform that accelerates retail business growth and enhances the bank’s customer experience.

Kyndryl will manage the bank’s critical core and mobile banking application ecosystem and provide deep expertise in hybrid cloud services, data analytics, and IP-based transformation services frameworks to enable the bank’s digital transformation journey. Apart from modernising the bank’s technology and network connectivity, Kyndryl will also provide security and resiliency services using Kyndryl’s Cyber Resiliency Orchestrator to ensure the bank remains compliant with current and future risk management guidelines and regulatory requirements.

“Suryoday Bank is committed to delivering highly available and robust services to our customers and we are invested in building advanced IT and digital offerings that are best-in-class. We are investing in technology and digital infrastructure for enhanced customer centricity, operational efficiency, and risk management. Our collaboration with Kyndryl provides us a single point of management for our entire IT requirements that will enable improved services uptime, security, and functionality for our customers,” said R Baskar Babu, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank.

“Small Finance Banks are an integral element of India’s banking landscape enabling last-mile delivery of financial services in rural India. Kyndryl’s proactive and advisory driven approach combined with a service level defined metrics model gave Suryoday Bank the confidence to entrust their core infrastructure and application support management to us. We are confident that this will help Suryoday Bank uncover even more pockets of innovation and transformation opportunities as we progress together on this journey,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.
First Published: Mon, April 25 2022. 14:30 IST

